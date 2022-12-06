‘Wife pulls off sick drift going for coffee’ and it’s properly next level stuff

Videos

We won’t be trying this at home any time soon. Partly because there’s no snow outside, obviously, but mostly because it we did it wouldn’t end well, it really wouldn’t end well at all.

It’s a video of this driver’s ‘sick drift going for coffee’ which has just gone viral on Reddit because, well, here goes.

‘I’m glad to say you have passed your test. Can I get out of the car now, please?’

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘If this was intentional, she got mad skills.’

Lucky13westhoek ‘But … did she leave the baby behind the pickup??’

DaveDurant ‘When you play GTA for too long as a teenager.’

Ok_Egg_5706 ‘The brake and throttle work make it look intentional. FWDs in the snow are very predictable, but this is very impressive nonetheless!’

holinkasauce ‘Gwen Diesel’

ZapataEmpanada

READ MORE

‘What do we all pretend no-one does but in truth we all do it?’ – 23 funniest (and most relatable) responses

Source Reddit u/miragen125