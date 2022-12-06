This Tinder exchange took a most unfortunate turn and just won ‘best Tinder reply of the year’

Life

When a Tinder match isn’t going to work – we write this as someone who has never been on Tinder – then it’s probably best to find out early on.

So it was probably for the best that this exchange cut to this particular chase before anyone got their hopes particularly high.

‘But why did you unmatch me? 🤷‍♂️’ wrote crsofr who shared it over on Reddit.

Bitcoin for your thoughts?

And whether it was a bot or not, it was an absolute winner.

‘I’m stealing this.’

manhunt64 ‘That’s what she was thinking.’

Follicly_Endowed ‘I had a bot say the same exact line…anyone know what exactly the purpose is?’

hackmalafore ‘To get you to venmo them money and then unmatch you.’

crsofr ‘Should have told her you were hearing great things about FTX and it’s time to invest 🤣’

ShiftingMomentum ‘There is some new exploit with Tinder where fake profiles can get verified. This girl looks and talks fake. But i could be wrong.’

Greatlakes456 ‘You probably didn’t know enough about Crypto.’

qPec5 ‘In a stunning plot twist, I don’t know shit about it.’

crsofr

To conclude …

‘Best Tinder reply of 2022.’

N3C9317

Source Reddit u/crsofr