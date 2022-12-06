Elon Musk shared his space ark vision and the takedowns were out of this world – 15 favourites
For several years, Elon Musk has been talking about taking space tourists and colonies to Mars, promising to achieve his goal by 2022. He must have meant a different 2022.
He recently took time out of his busy schedule of allowing right-wing troublemakers back onto Twitter and insulting advertisers to post this.
He even credited the creator –
‘Space Ark – 1968 by Japanese artist Shigeru Komatsuzaki (1915-2001)’
Maybe he didn’t look closely enough at the image – or, worryingly, maybe he knew exactly what he was posting. Either way, it caused a Twitterstorm.
These were some favourite comments.
1.
my favorite part is the hordes of people being held away at gunpoint lmao https://t.co/SkH8DgtSk4
— RJ ♿ (@are_jay_) December 5, 2022
2.
Wait, you’re loading the carnivores with the other animals. Have you thought this through? https://t.co/xFTh17I1qm
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 6, 2022
3.
The point of being extremely rich is to remain six years old throughout your life: surrounded by people who cook your meals, make your bed and indulge your childish fantasies. https://t.co/fetu5uSC1V
— George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) December 5, 2022
4.
Why are the armed police at the front letting on the elephants but stopping the people boarding? https://t.co/GSQLz6rAH2
— Otto English (@Otto_English) December 5, 2022
5.
Wait so this has all been about space incest this entire time? https://t.co/APIdSAVDGn
— The Serfs (@theserfstv) December 6, 2022
6.
You can't even keep fascists off a glorified chatroom, let alone get anyone to Mars. https://t.co/mpT084wNDx
— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 5, 2022
7.
Now he thinks he's Noah https://t.co/mEj9QbbT2z
— Trumpton (@Trump_ton) December 5, 2022
8.
Landed. Now what? #aiartwork https://t.co/jE5w0KFiuc pic.twitter.com/vsGo4e2UTd
— Destiny K 🌈 (@destinykrainbow) December 5, 2022