Elon Musk shared his space ark vision and the takedowns were out of this world – 15 favourites

Celebrity

For several years, Elon Musk has been talking about taking space tourists and colonies to Mars, promising to achieve his goal by 2022. He must have meant a different 2022.

He recently took time out of his busy schedule of allowing right-wing troublemakers back onto Twitter and insulting advertisers to post this.

He even credited the creator –

‘Space Ark – 1968 by Japanese artist Shigeru Komatsuzaki (1915-2001)’

Maybe he didn’t look closely enough at the image – or, worryingly, maybe he knew exactly what he was posting. Either way, it caused a Twitterstorm.

These were some favourite comments.

1.

my favorite part is the hordes of people being held away at gunpoint lmao https://t.co/SkH8DgtSk4 — RJ ♿ (@are_jay_) December 5, 2022

2.

Wait, you’re loading the carnivores with the other animals. Have you thought this through? https://t.co/xFTh17I1qm — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 6, 2022

3.

The point of being extremely rich is to remain six years old throughout your life: surrounded by people who cook your meals, make your bed and indulge your childish fantasies. https://t.co/fetu5uSC1V — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) December 5, 2022

4.

Why are the armed police at the front letting on the elephants but stopping the people boarding? https://t.co/GSQLz6rAH2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 5, 2022

5.

Wait so this has all been about space incest this entire time? https://t.co/APIdSAVDGn — The Serfs (@theserfstv) December 6, 2022

6.

You can't even keep fascists off a glorified chatroom, let alone get anyone to Mars. https://t.co/mpT084wNDx — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 5, 2022

7.

Now he thinks he's Noah https://t.co/mEj9QbbT2z — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) December 5, 2022

8.