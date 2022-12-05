This ‘engineer at life’ might not quite have nailed the reason he’s single on Tinder

Life

Latest in an occasional series, Tinder profile of the week is surely this, a 32-year-old man who may not quite have totally nailed the reasons why he is single.

It was shared by Redditor AristonD who said: ‘Stuck with the leftovers’ and it’s quite the read.

And these responses surely say it all.

‘Line forms over here, ladies!’

Soobobaloula

‘The reason you’re single is not the reason you gave, Martin.’

AlexHanson007

‘Him – “Weird, why am I not getting any likes? Is it because of something I’m putting out there? No…it must be the women that are the problem.”‘

JRPGJames

‘Does an engineer at life mean unemployed or laid-off?’

SnibertKushmeow

‘Geez, leave some for the rest of us!’

Cpkrupa

‘I can’t imagine why he’s single.’

blockhead12345

‘It doesn’t sound like this person even wants to be in a relationship with a woman. Why is he there at all?’

TinyChaco

‘HUMBLE YOURSELF!’

hey_rowsdower

