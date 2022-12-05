This book signing story prompted no end of fabulous replies from fellow authors – 17 must-reads

Life

Over on Twitter first-time author @chelseabwrites was moved to write about her book signing which it’s fair to say didn’t go entirely to plan.

Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded “going” to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed. — Chelsea Banning Author (@chelseabwrites) December 4, 2022

Chelsea’s book, before we go any further, is called Of Crowns and Legends and you can find out more about it here.

We mention because the tweet prompted no end of fabulous replies from fellow authors, from very funny to immensely reassuring and everything in between.

And it made for such a lovely read we’ve rounded up some of the very best.

1.

I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach…and ask me where the bathroom is. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) December 5, 2022



2.

I was once invited to a crime writers’ festival. Colin Dexter was on at the same time. Only one person showed up for me. We chatted for a while and I told him how glad I was that he’d come. He said, “Actually I’m Ian Rankin and I was supposed to be introducing you.” @Beathhigh — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) December 5, 2022

3.

I worked on my first book for 4 years. Six people came to the first reading. One person was someone I knew who foresaw the worst and brought 4 family members. The sixth person came in out of the rain. When you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, laugh. And congrats on your book. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 5, 2022

4.

That person who brought 4 family members is a true friend. I hope y’all still keep in touch — lemieux62690 (@lemieux62690) December 5, 2022

5.

We’ve all been there Chelsea. Truth is, unless you’re a “celebrity” author you’re lucky to get more than a few people at a signing. Usually I just sign some stock at the store and leave! Bit at least they’ll advertise the signed books. Good luck 😊 — Sheila O’Flanagan 📚📚📚 (@sheilaoflanagan) December 5, 2022

6.

Also, was once signing books and a woman came up with a john Grisham novel. When i pointed out it wasn’t written by me she asked if i was signing books or not! So i signed it with love from me and John Grisham…. — Sheila O’Flanagan 📚📚📚 (@sheilaoflanagan) December 5, 2022

7.

I has to sit at a signing table once in Stansted Airport. For TWO HOURS. Nobody came to buy a book but a zillion people came to ask me their gate numbers. In the end I just memorised the gate numbers and helped them out. Do not be downhearted. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx — Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) December 5, 2022

8.

Can’t beat my record. One (1) person turned up at a signing once. We had a lovely conversation and went to coffee. Lemonade! — Robin Hobb (@robinhobb) December 5, 2022

9.