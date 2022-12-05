11 favourite reactions to Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy Star Wars message to Sajid Javid

Politics

You’ve probably already seen the news that Sajid Javid, the former chancellor – one of many recent holders of the position – has announced he won’t stand at the next election.

After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election. Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in. pic.twitter.com/qskUo5jjOR — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 2, 2022

He’s one of 13 Conservatives, at the time of writing, who have announced their upcoming retirement from Parliament, though several more are likely to find their next jobs are in cyber. They just don’t know it yet.

The announcement from such a big name sent sizeable ripples across the internet.

He was sexy,with the mind of an owl.

Handsome,with a touch of fruitiness.

Sajid Javid is leaving politics.

He was the porridge who glued us together during Covid.

However he betrayed Boris Johnson our greatest PM.

Good luck Saj but don’t expect a warm welcome in our village.👋🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/A7F4qAA08o — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 2, 2022

🔥 Sajid Javid has just announced he won’t be standing at next general election. That is absolutely huge. All the Tory sensibles have long departed and now the half-sensibles are on the way out… leaving just the cultists to steer the ship into the rocks. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 2, 2022

Wow. The Sajid Javid news is quite something. They know it’s over. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 2, 2022

Javid had, of course, been Sunak’s boss – and friend – at the Treasury, pre-Covid.

It was no surprise, therefore, that the PM’s response included very warm words for the departing MP – plus some fairly cringeworthy ones.

via Gfycat

Twitter had a bad feeling about this.

1.

Off to enjoy all those Brexit benefits, I’ll warrant… — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) December 2, 2022

2.

Is the Death Star still running over budget Rishi? I told you we shouldn't have used Serco. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 2, 2022

3.

Goodness. Why wouldn’t he want to stay for the great recovery? Those 40 new hospitals, all that crafty deregulation that’s going to save Brexit and finally reveal its ‘opportunities’, the levelling up, the integrity and accountability??

It isn’t all bollox is it, Rishi? — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) December 2, 2022

4.

Rishi Sunak actually believes he is on the good side of the force When's Yoda gonna tell him https://t.co/Us2MWQzeU2 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) December 2, 2022

5.

Ideally the police force https://t.co/nHkxAYK3cV — Russ Jones is on Mastodon (@RussInCheshire) December 3, 2022

6.

7.

Every utterance by Sunak reeks of PR and endless round table discussion from 'communications experts' trying to make him sound like a man of the people. Totally inauthentic and scared to show who he really is: an out of touch member of the super rich elite https://t.co/JjqyiDHCXo — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) December 2, 2022

8.

[Throws away all Star Wars memorabilia] https://t.co/5QDaL2yIag — FloodTwit fka Neighblog (@Neighblog) December 2, 2022

9.

I know brexit fosters a certain sense of fantacism, but do they actually think they're Jedi? https://t.co/8lLG1L1S8K — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) December 2, 2022

10.

"May the force be with you" ?

What a strange thing for a PM to say to a departing colleague.

Mind you, I do recollect you took his job – after spending a short time as his apprentice. https://t.co/L33avwccAy — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) December 2, 2022

11.

When I emailed him regarding a rise in food banks in Bromsgrove his reply to me said "the surest way out of poverty is hard work"

He's not been a champion for the people of Bromsgrove. He's been a self serving MP who only visits the town for photo ops https://t.co/dcPvN5klqs — Dan Trueman (@dantrueman_) December 3, 2022

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

14 favourite takedowns of this photo of Rishi Sunak ‘glaring’ at a Russian politician

Source Rishi Sunak Image Rishi Sunak