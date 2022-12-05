Entertainment

Some right-wingers are getting their knickers in a twist over a Dickens audiobook cast

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2022

The Deputy Editor of Country Squire Magazine, James Bembridge, set the past among the bigots when he drew attention to a new Audible adaptaion of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

His comment drew support from some right wingers, and a few right whingers, including several vowing not to watch …the audiobook.

Mostly, however, it attracted criticism.

The comment was brought to a wider audience, thanks to a quote tweet from the much larger account of Darren Grimes, who recently lost his GB News job.

He shared this hot take.

It went down about as well as Bembridge’s had.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

If the voice of a black Oliver Twist bothers him so much, wait until he finds out Bob Cratchit was played by a felt frog.

READ MORE

Laurence Fox is protesting Sainsbury’s telling racists to shop elsewhere by shopping elsewhere – 7 favourite reactions

Source James Bembridge, Darren Grimes Image James Bembridge