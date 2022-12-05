People are sharing things that ‘quietly scream rich’ – 27 giveaways of a bulging bank balance

Life

There are lots of subtle signs that quietly scream that someone is very rich.

More subtle than whatever the it is they are wearing on their wrist, and much, much more subtle than their car or the size of their house.

And if you’re wondering why we’re going on like this, it’s because whoistomf0rd asked this of their fellow Redditors over on AskReddit.

“What quietly screams ‘rich/wealthy’?”

It prompted lots of fascinating and insightful replies, some of them very relatable (not us, obviously, just people we know).

And here are our favourites.

1.

‘I work in the private jet world. Rich takes tons of photos getting on the plane. Real money just walks straight onto the plane.

‘I could go on for days about the differences.’

Clumsymax

‘PLEASE DO.’

Chemistry_Lover40

2.

‘You can tell a lot by a passenger based on their luggage. Wealthy: Light bags nothing crazy usually because they have second set of everything where they are going to. Rich: you would think they are moving based on the amount of bags.

‘Catering: Wealthy wants easy simple comfort food. Rich: wants fancy shit for no reason. FYI airplane food is still airplane food no matter if you are on american or your own jet…. it all kinda sucks.

‘Friendliness: Wealthy usually will chat with the flight crew and be chill. Rich want you to act like a limo driver. The wealthier you are the more likely you are to load your own bags or have someone to do it, New rich always expect the flight crew to do it.

‘Wealthy – first name basis. New Rich – Mr blah blah blah.

‘Tipping. Wealthy will throw $500 at you for just doing your job. New Rich $20 maybe

Clumsymax

3.

‘No logos on their clothes, but very well-fitted (tailored) and pressed/cleaned.’

328944

4.

‘Spontaneity. Just talking about something or some place and doing it or booking it there and then.’

evilgiraffee57

5.

‘Owning a second house or a boat and not feeling obligated to use it heavily.’

zMargeux

6.

‘Going somewhere pricey and not looking at the total before you pay.’

Bird_Brain4101112

7.

‘If you use money to get time instead of time to get money.’

spyplusplus

8.

‘Friend of mine used to run a ridiculously exclusive cocktail bar. He always said “The ones in the fancy clothes who look filthy rich are normally reasonably wealthy. The ones in jeans and t-shirts who look normal are normally filthy rich.”

‘Basically the truly rich people didn’t see the place as anything out of the ordinary, so saw no reason to dress up.’

DendroNate

9.

‘Sofa in the middle of the living room and not touching the wall is an easy way to tell.’

frenchfriesdestroyer

10.

‘Not bothering with refunds because it’s not worth the hassle.’

[deleted]

11.

‘Paying for everyone’s food/picking up the tab (when done in a passive and nonchalant way).’

Everyday_a

12.

‘Had a guy in my class at university who was FILTHY rich, and one thing that always stood out was how he treated laws. Can’t park his car here? ‘I can park here — it will just cost me X amount in fines.'”

‘Like, BRUH???’

Hasztalan

13.

‘Suspicious amounts of free time to pursue their interests, travel, or just be out and about.”

dildonic_aftermath