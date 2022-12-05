Celebrity

Neville Southall owning Nigel Farage on his own GB News show is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated December 5th, 2022

We hesitate to suggest you watch Nigel Farage on GB News, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s Everton and Wales footballing legend Neville Southall fabulously owning Farage on his own show and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

And it was so well done even Liverpool fans were applauding the goalkeeping great. Here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @Brian_ban TikTok @pmqskeir