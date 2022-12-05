Neville Southall owning Nigel Farage on his own GB News show is a supremely satisfying watch

Celebrity

We hesitate to suggest you watch Nigel Farage on his GB News show, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s Everton and Wales footballing legend Neville Southall fabulously owning Farage on his own show and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

And it was so well done even Liverpool fans were applauding the goalkeeping great. Here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

Neville Southall was a sensational goalkeeper and is a sensational human being. This country needs a mid-80s Everton squad Government more than ever.@NevilleSouthall @reid6peter @GaryLineker https://t.co/B8C8WwOVPD — beatroute66 (@beatroute66) December 4, 2022

Well done Nev!

Note Nigel Farage didn't have answers for anything he said. https://t.co/MRoTJnuT6T — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) December 3, 2022

One very, very decent human being, showing up a complete grifting charlatan. https://t.co/nINGOU9JZC — James Stafford 🇺🇦 (@jpstafford) December 3, 2022

One man with values, who is a legend, and another with none 💙 — Andy E – Socialism and Toffees (@AndyE1878) December 2, 2022

This is brilliant, and rare. Neville Southall engages with Nigel Farage and calmly tells him why he’s wrong. For a decade much of the left has said this kind of conversation is wrong (and unacceptable). I think that was a major mistake. pic.twitter.com/RkCyil484W — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 4, 2022

Neville Southall, the greatest keeper that ever lived, and that's not even the most impressive thing about him 💙 https://t.co/KaT6STFzbr — Lindsey (@LindseyC1878) December 3, 2022

@tracker1878 well said Nev a real working class hero standing up for the poorest in society 👌 — Howard Shulkind (@howmic21) December 3, 2022

What was more powerful was in the way @NevilleSouthall gave his perspective, what he said was spot on and he neutralized Farage because he couldn’t respond that. pic.twitter.com/rSC3uRcKwF — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) December 4, 2022

My footballing hero when I was a lad, and still a hero today. @NevilleSouthall https://t.co/B7wku8B1no — Andy P (Taylor's Version)🧣 (@BittermanAndy) December 3, 2022

I’m a Liverpool supporter but always held Neville with high regard as a superb goalie and now as a guy genuinely concerned about the state of the country. Well done NS 👏 — Cliffyfly✈️ (@AircraftJetboy) December 3, 2022

Compassion is a strength, not a weakness. Anything that is designed to last is built from the bottom up. Forza Big Nev. https://t.co/3PE8UGVrSd — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) December 3, 2022

Superb keeper, superb person. What a bloke 👍🏻 — El Beck (@ElBeck77) December 2, 2022

