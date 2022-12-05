How not to tie a Christmas tree to the roof of your car

Videos

Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, a salutary lesson for anyone planning to buy a Christmas tree so big – or so far away – that you have to tie it to the roof of your car.

See if you can spot it before they do.

Easily done. Well, maybe. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I watched a man do this last year and instead of admitting defeat him and his wife crawled through the back door. It was inspiring.’

Chrono_Constant3

‘Well happy freaking holidays.’

SaiyanGodKing

‘I’d just roll my window down, go through it, and not have to untie/re-tie the rope. Or better yet go through the back hatch! :)’

Aandiarie_QueenofFa

‘I don’t feel so bad knowing I’m not the only idiot to have done this.’

DaddyD00M

‘This is such Griswold energy.’

eaglespettyccr

Source Reddit u/Wut0ng