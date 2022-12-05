Let a beak-a-boo-playing cockatiel give your day a chirpy lift
A clip of a cockatiel named Pimp C playing peek-a-boo has gone viral again after being shared on Twitter – and it’s simply brightening people’s days.
Here’s last year’s original video from @pimp_c.tiel on TikTok. Sound on.
@pimp_c.tiel For those who requested the video without music, here you go! 🖤 #tiktoktiel #pimpctiel #cockatielsoftiktok #viral #peekaboo #slidewhistle #foryoupage ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Kate Bentley commented –
I had no idea birds had so much personality! He clearly likes playing with you. So cute.
Pimp C’s personality must be what made him such a huge hit on Twitter, where people had these reactions.
I've watched this on an endless loop for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/M9PXZayZXj
— Alex M. Kintner (@AlexKintner3) November 28, 2022
I want to be best friends with this bird pic.twitter.com/xIc7Rza0yD
— Greg James (@gregjames) November 29, 2022
You need this in your life. I promise. https://t.co/PHnSqY3ygO
— Melissa Blue (@mel_thegreat) November 29, 2022
Oh man I didn't have sound on the first time I watched and believe me it is IMPORTANT https://t.co/tbVjo8gFip
— Emma K Smit (@EmmaKSmit) December 1, 2022
It's the slide whistle that gets me… https://t.co/GVn4AH15LP
— E K (@sanguisugaao3) December 1, 2022
Golden blessed content from the angels. https://t.co/HgXKnKx8KD
— robotmoth 🏳️🌈💚 (@robotmoth) November 28, 2022
This is what the internet is for. 😂😂 https://t.co/HBXFFnryqT
— ᗷOᗷ ᑕᒪEᗯᒪEY (@ClewleysOnTour) November 29, 2022
And all was right with the world for just one short moment! https://t.co/qHuTSEzSTl
— Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) November 29, 2022
To demonstrate further what a talented little chap he is, check out his beatboxing.
@pimp_c.tiel Pimp C practicing his beatboxing… #pimpctiel #tiktoktiel #beatboxing #beatbox #drdre #hiphip #beats #cockatiel #pimpc #spittin #thismfspittin #fire ♬ The Next Episode – Dr. Dre
