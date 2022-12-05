Animals

Let a beak-a-boo-playing cockatiel give your day a chirpy lift

Poke Staff. Updated December 5th, 2022

A clip of a cockatiel named Pimp C playing peek-a-boo has gone viral again after being shared on Twitter – and it’s simply brightening people’s days.

Here’s last year’s original video from @pimp_c.tiel on TikTok. Sound on.

@pimp_c.tiel For those who requested the video without music, here you go! 🖤 #tiktoktiel #pimpctiel #cockatielsoftiktok #viral #peekaboo #slidewhistle #foryoupage ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Kate Bentley commented –

I had no idea birds had so much personality! He clearly likes playing with you. So cute.

Pimp C’s personality must be what made him such a huge hit on Twitter, where people had these reactions.

To demonstrate further what a talented little chap he is, check out his beatboxing.

@pimp_c.tiel Pimp C practicing his beatboxing… #pimpctiel #tiktoktiel #beatboxing #beatbox #drdre #hiphip #beats #cockatiel #pimpc #spittin #thismfspittin #fire ♬ The Next Episode – Dr. Dre

Source @pimp_c.tiel Image Screengrab