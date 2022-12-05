Let a beak-a-boo-playing cockatiel give your day a chirpy lift

Animals

A clip of a cockatiel named Pimp C playing peek-a-boo has gone viral again after being shared on Twitter – and it’s simply brightening people’s days.

Here’s last year’s original video from @pimp_c.tiel on TikTok. Sound on.

Kate Bentley commented –

I had no idea birds had so much personality! He clearly likes playing with you. So cute.

Pimp C’s personality must be what made him such a huge hit on Twitter, where people had these reactions.

I've watched this on an endless loop for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/M9PXZayZXj — Alex M. Kintner (@AlexKintner3) November 28, 2022

I want to be best friends with this bird pic.twitter.com/xIc7Rza0yD — Greg James (@gregjames) November 29, 2022

You need this in your life. I promise. https://t.co/PHnSqY3ygO — Melissa Blue (@mel_thegreat) November 29, 2022

Oh man I didn't have sound on the first time I watched and believe me it is IMPORTANT https://t.co/tbVjo8gFip — Emma K Smit (@EmmaKSmit) December 1, 2022

It's the slide whistle that gets me… https://t.co/GVn4AH15LP — E K (@sanguisugaao3) December 1, 2022

Golden blessed content from the angels. https://t.co/HgXKnKx8KD — robotmoth 🏳️‍🌈💚 (@robotmoth) November 28, 2022

This is what the internet is for. 😂😂 https://t.co/HBXFFnryqT — ᗷOᗷ ᑕᒪEᗯᒪEY (@ClewleysOnTour) November 29, 2022

And all was right with the world for just one short moment! https://t.co/qHuTSEzSTl — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) November 29, 2022

To demonstrate further what a talented little chap he is, check out his beatboxing.

Source @pimp_c.tiel Image Screengrab