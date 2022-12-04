Watch a Swedish-speaker own a posing TikTok influencer into the next century

Pics

On the r/TikTokCringe forum, u/ThisOneLikesSkooma shared a stitch with one of the most comprehensive owns of an influencer you’re ever likely to see.

It’s a little small – but the original has been deleted, for reasons you’ll soon understand.

Keep an eye on the translation.

“OK, ladies, this is a real red flag. When he walks around Hollywood Boulevard and asks women to give him compliments. And now watch as he will probably pull up his shirt and flex his muscles. It’s the biggest red flag ever.”

The influencer – Tayo Ricci – deleted all his old TikToks after the encounter and hasn’t recorded himself doing – the same thing at the time of writing – so perhaps he learnt a lesson.

Here are some of the top comments.

Ha! Nailed it!

fentropy

Hahahaha she had him nailed to a T!!!!!😂😂👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

extension_building19

Dude got fucking killed live on his own chanel ☠

Loyal_Darkmoon

As an Australian, I’m sorry to America for that export..Vegemite not looking so bad now huh? 😁

i8myface

She killed him, she should legally inherit his account.

kbeks

First video I’ve ever seen of him. He’s already insufferable.

PeridotWriter

u/last Commie_Entsniper had a favourite moment.

Love that look of smug, ignorant confidence in the last frame.

from Awkward GIFs via Gfycat

