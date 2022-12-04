This deeply personal reason for voting to leave the EU is like a joke from the ’70s

Politics

We’ve heard and read some pretty out-there excuses reasons for voting for Brexit, such as actually believing Boris Johnson’s ‘£350 million for the NHS‘ lie, despite it being widely debunked by experts, or wanting to get rid of the EU milk quotas …which expired in 2015.

This interview by the brilliant lot over at JOE reveals one of the most baffling we’ve heard – but also the most deeply personal.

We suspect that those who genuinely don’t have a problem with Turkish people tend not to say “Loused out with thousands of Turks”.

TikTok users did a collective facepalm.

Jeez these people get to vote.

Caffeine 2020

Single issue voters are really a thing 🤦 – man really voted against economic stability and free movement all to avoid his ex-wife’s family.

Alex

This is why we are screwed 😳

digriz2

Turkey needs 27 votes from all member countries to get into the EU *if* they met the criteria (which they don’t) and he used his vote to get out.

Eire Venture

When making a bad decision consider all the pros and cons. Not just one. 😁

Ridzino📈

A few people thought he had a point.

“I voted for Brexit cus I didn’t want my in laws here”…I’m not sure if I’m appalled or if I’m like ‘actually I do get it’

JuliaH

This is the most logical yes voter I’ve heard.

Arekkusu

This is more legitimate than every other reason given.

Apocrypha

Everyone who’s married completely understands.

RxvxdxC

According to someone named Nomad, another Brexiter had a similar reason – and an unexpected outcome.

I know someone who voted for Brexit because he thought his Polish girlfriend would be deported. He’s now marrying her for a Euro passport 😂

Source @politicsjoe Image Screengrab