The fads we’re glad are gone – 17 crazes that drove people crazy
A Redditor named u/AnimeKing1108 had this pressing question for the r/AskReddit community.
What fad are you glad died out?
We thought of a few we’re not sorry to see the backs of – banana bread, those long fringes that gave every Human League fan a lazy eye, and sourdough starters.
Here are quite a few more.
1.
What does the fox say? Never want to hear that song again.
Allthingsglittery
2.
Pokémon Go. Large groups of people were trespassing workplaces, apartment foyers and basically being a pain in the arse.
Portantwas
3.
Low fat or no fat everything. I didn’t know yoghurt could taste so good and I thought everyone cooked with light oil spray, thanks Mum.
Cavmum
4.
HellOrHighWaterIce
Via
5.
Bedazzling everything.
LumpyWorldliness1411
6.
Moustache finger tattoos.
TheMasalaIsBurning
7.
Poking people on Facebook.
Aehanken
8.
Fidget spinners.
butidontwantto
9.
MusclePuppy
Via
10.
The fucking Clowns standing in the middle of the street or in the woods. Glad that shit is over.
MichelleEPhillips12
11.
Those jelly shoes. No matter what style, just sweaty feet and insane blisters.
TheTinyBurrito
12.
There was a two-year period in the late 1990s when “Who Let the Dogs Out” was featured on the soundtrack of every single motion picture.
Dawn J. Goodwin
13.
Double polo shirts with the popped collars.
FreeOrDead
14.
Toddlers and Tiaras. Shouldn’t have been a thing in the first place 🤮
KingZaneTheStrange
15.
Dum_Spir0_Sper0
Via
16.
I don’t know if this counts, but the word swag.
SillyGoose1228
17.
Viking raids. Finally Anglo Saxons are safe again.
BernardCReed
BONUS
Since it is World Cup season, vuvuzelas.
Apawst8
