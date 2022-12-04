The fads we’re glad are gone – 17 crazes that drove people crazy

Pics

A Redditor named u/AnimeKing1108 had this pressing question for the r/AskReddit community.

What fad are you glad died out?

We thought of a few we’re not sorry to see the backs of – banana bread, those long fringes that gave every Human League fan a lazy eye, and sourdough starters.

Here are quite a few more.

What does the fox say? Never want to hear that song again.

Allthingsglittery

Pokémon Go. Large groups of people were trespassing workplaces, apartment foyers and basically being a pain in the arse.

Portantwas

Low fat or no fat everything. I didn’t know yoghurt could taste so good and I thought everyone cooked with light oil spray, thanks Mum.

Cavmum

HellOrHighWaterIce

Bedazzling everything.

LumpyWorldliness1411

Moustache finger tattoos.

TheMasalaIsBurning

Poking people on Facebook.

Aehanken

Fidget spinners.

butidontwantto

MusclePuppy

The fucking Clowns standing in the middle of the street or in the woods. Glad that shit is over.

MichelleEPhillips12

Those jelly shoes. No matter what style, just sweaty feet and insane blisters.

TheTinyBurrito

There was a two-year period in the late 1990s when “Who Let the Dogs Out” was featured on the soundtrack of every single motion picture.

Dawn J. Goodwin

Double polo shirts with the popped collars.

FreeOrDead

Toddlers and Tiaras. Shouldn’t have been a thing in the first place 🤮

KingZaneTheStrange

I don’t know if this counts, but the word swag.

SillyGoose1228

Viking raids. Finally Anglo Saxons are safe again.

BernardCReed

BONUS

Since it is World Cup season, vuvuzelas.

Apawst8

