How long is too long to microwave a shirt?
On the r/tifu forum – which stands for ‘Today I f*cked up’ – u/melskymob seems completely unaware of the stage at which they actually f*cked up.
Here’s their post –
‘TIFU by over-cooking my shirt
TIFU by leaving my shirt in the microwave too long.
Ok, I can’t be the only one that dries clothes in the microwave sometimes right? I’m not talking wet, just damp. Like stuff that didn’t dry all the way in the dryer? It usually works just fine as long as it’s not for very long. My uncle Cosmo taught me the trick. (Joke)
Anyways my shirt was damp from being out in the snow so I tossed in in the microwave and I thought I only hit thirty seconds and took a quick shower. But I had actually hit five minutes. Yup. After drying stuff hundreds of times I finally did it.
Luckily it wasn’t in for five minutes, my shower was a quick so it was only in for three minutes. I heard the microwave and ran out to stop it but my shirt had already begun to melt.
Be careful when you dry your stuff in the microwave or oven. I am just glad my showers are short and actually stopped a fire today.
TL;DR : left my shirt in the microwave too long.
We would respectfully suggest that any time at all is too long to microwave a shirt, but maybe that’s just us.
Actually – no.
Hope you know now that you are definitely the only one who does dry their shirts in the microwave.
Lymantria24
When I went to uni accommodation we had a sign that said “Do NOT dry socks in the microwave”. Thought it was oddly specific but know we know this guy exists.
Catnip4
The microwave. The microwave?
frottingotter
Yeah, what kind of psychopath dries clothes in a microwave? This is obviously a task for an air fryer.
hills_for_breakfast
I’m impressed by the shower time more than the fucking up. but wtf who dries shit in the microwave? you have a dryer bro?
NoArmsSally
And why was he in the shower instead of the dishwasher, like a normal person?
Iamapartofthisworld
You make baked potatoes in the dryer.
OKvolume1
You’re the reason why packets of nuts have, ‘may contain nuts’ warning on them.
Neveragainthanks
At least the poster isn’t quite alone in microwaving clothes – even if the other person is fictional – and an idiot.
