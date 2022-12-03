How long is too long to microwave a shirt?

On the r/tifu forum – which stands for ‘Today I f*cked up’ – u/melskymob seems completely unaware of the stage at which they actually f*cked up.

Here’s their post –

‘TIFU by over-cooking my shirt

TIFU by leaving my shirt in the microwave too long.

Ok, I can’t be the only one that dries clothes in the microwave sometimes right? I’m not talking wet, just damp. Like stuff that didn’t dry all the way in the dryer? It usually works just fine as long as it’s not for very long. My uncle Cosmo taught me the trick. (Joke)

Anyways my shirt was damp from being out in the snow so I tossed in in the microwave and I thought I only hit thirty seconds and took a quick shower. But I had actually hit five minutes. Yup. After drying stuff hundreds of times I finally did it.

Luckily it wasn’t in for five minutes, my shower was a quick so it was only in for three minutes. I heard the microwave and ran out to stop it but my shirt had already begun to melt.

Be careful when you dry your stuff in the microwave or oven. I am just glad my showers are short and actually stopped a fire today.

TL;DR : left my shirt in the microwave too long.