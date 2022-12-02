Sport

You don’t have to watch the World Cup to appreciate this insight into our lying eyes

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2022

If you’re paying any attention to the World Cup at all then you’ll know there was no end of controversy around Japan’s second goal against Spain last night, a goal which helped eliminate Germany from the competition at the group stage.

That’s because many people thought – were absolutely convinced – that the ball had gone out of play and it should not have been allowed.

It certainly looked like it had gone out, but the good people of VAR decided that it had definitely stayed in play and the goal should stand.

But how could our eyes deceive us? Well, like this, in a video posted by @nlevett on Twitter which neatly clears the whole thing up for us.

So it might not have been on the line, but it was (marginally) over it, so it was in.

Got it. We think. German fans might need some extra convincing, though.

Or if you prefer …

Source Twitter @nlevett