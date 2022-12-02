You don’t have to watch the World Cup to appreciate this insight into our lying eyes

Sport

If you’re paying any attention to the World Cup at all then you’ll know there was no end of controversy around Japan’s second goal against Spain last night, a goal which helped eliminate Germany from the competition at the group stage.

That’s because many people thought – were absolutely convinced – that the ball had gone out of play and it should not have been allowed.

In the blink of an eye, Japan turn things around! Did it cross the line though…? #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y8C5FdBSVK — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022

It certainly looked like it had gone out, but the good people of VAR decided that it had definitely stayed in play and the goal should stand.

But how could our eyes deceive us? Well, like this, in a video posted by @nlevett on Twitter which neatly clears the whole thing up for us.

Perception and angle are everything!!! pic.twitter.com/mzF7YXnQiX — Nick Levett (@nlevett) December 1, 2022

So it might not have been on the line, but it was (marginally) over it, so it was in.

Got it. We think. German fans might need some extra convincing, though.

Spot on Nick https://t.co/E2vWynuOE3 — Mark Halsey (@RefereeHalsey) December 2, 2022

Haha i love how non referees are now applying this simple but effective referee education trick 🔥🔥 this is bridging the gap and learning!! https://t.co/pNTewXhIba — Christina Unkel (@ChristinaUnkel) December 2, 2022

Who knew this #FIFAWorldCup would also be a platform to learn about angle and perspective. https://t.co/DbDMPjZQB2 — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) December 2, 2022

A good explanation of why that Japan goal stood 👇 This World Cup is utter madness 🙈pic.twitter.com/4eNpgBAsGA — Bar One Racing (@BarOneRacing) December 1, 2022

Or if you prefer …

Population discovers GCSE equivalent maths https://t.co/jAkaQlF8am — Ayub 🌃 (@Ayobur_R) December 2, 2022

