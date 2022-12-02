This Paw Patrol gag was already good but the comments took it to a whole new level

Life

A salutary warning to parents everywhere about the dangers of seemingly innocent looking TV themed child advent calendars from the always followable @simonharris_mbd over on Twitter.

PARENTS BEWARE! My son opened the first window of his so-called CHILD-FRIENDLY Paw Patrol advent calendar this morning and the chocolate was in the shape of a GUN! Just to check, I looked at the second chocolate and it was a HAND GRENADE. I’m absolutely FURIOUS! pic.twitter.com/MaaRTFSpwx — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 1, 2022

And just in case they are tricky to see in all their terrifying glory …

And it was already good, obviously, but the comments just made it even better, a mixture of people not getting the joke and others taking it to a whole new level.

Here’s a selection box of our favourites.

1.

The 1st pic is of an ice skate?? — MilliesMom (@goodman_carina) December 1, 2022

2.

I’m afraid you’re mistaken. It’s much, much darker than that. One is a weightlifter with a prolapse, and the other is the telephone booth at the hospital, which for some reason still has no mobile network coverage inside. pic.twitter.com/S3IAmMRIwp — Anthony (@TheAnthonyMark) December 1, 2022

3.

Don’t let them open the chocolate Santa… pic.twitter.com/K8MBAqRI6y — Alistair Thorn (@AlistairThorn) December 1, 2022

4.

1st one definitely an ice skate , you are looking at it upside down , the second one is an ornament found on a Christmas tree #specsavers — Rachel Wakefield (@RachelW2) December 1, 2022

5.

I know it’s totally terrible, my kid got a butt plug in hers. pic.twitter.com/ZmqH2cR6UH — Tiger Trav (PARODY) (@travmctravis) December 1, 2022

6.

Looks like a ice-skating boot upsidedown and Christmas bauble to me — Kazzab (@kzza_b) December 1, 2022

7.

Wait until you hear about these fragmentation bombs. pic.twitter.com/yHCnh3j7at — Malcolm Wilson ️‍⚧️ ‍♀️‍♂️ (@MalcolmWilson01) December 1, 2022

8.

I clicked on this just 2 see how many people would think you are being serious and OH MY GOD!!!! I’m seriously worried about people when they can’t even see this is a joke. Seriously people… WOW. — Louise Lowe (@1979lowelou) December 1, 2022

9.

I see bauble and ice skate not a gin and a grenade, turn it upside down and you will see it. — PR (@PZR311067) December 1, 2022

10.

My kids told me they had got an onion pic.twitter.com/EiTE92qfQC — (@annaephilp) December 1, 2022

11.

I’ve just eaten all the chocolate out of my children’s advent calendars to avoid any potential horrors such as this! — Niki Green (@Littlemissnikig) December 1, 2022

12.

joking aside paw patrol is literally copaganda that proposes that only the police can truly lead and solve crises even those they aren’t equipped for and even when other services exist to solve said crises, with the cop dog always leading everything regardless of what it is — Ϣ₳ӻӺⱠɆ , ɧʘƨɫ ʘӻ ɫɧɆ ƝɨՑɧɫՊѦƦɆ (@Waffle_64) December 2, 2022

13.

Whenever I post goes up like this, I make a note of everyone who missed the joke, just so I can avoid them in the real world — Greatest hits show “Great Scott!” Touring 2022/23 (@scottbcomedyuk) December 1, 2022

Last word(s) to @simonharris_mbd.

Stop telling me that it’s an ice skate and a bauble. You’ve all been brainwashed by big confectionery. Open your eyes. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 2, 2022

@elonmusk These people have been brainwashed by Big Confectionery and the MSM and your platform is crawling with them. Please sort it out. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 2, 2022

Be sure to follow me at https://t.co/tCfSvEaGsg for the latest updates about my campaign against x-rated advent calendars corrupting our children. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 1, 2022

