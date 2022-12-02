Life

This Paw Patrol gag was already good but the comments took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated December 2nd, 2022

A salutary warning to parents everywhere about the dangers of seemingly innocent looking TV themed child advent calendars from the always followable @simonharris_mbd over on Twitter.

And just in case they are tricky to see in all their terrifying glory …

And it was already good, obviously, but the comments just made it even better, a mixture of people not getting the joke and others taking it to a whole new level.

Here’s a selection box of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Last word(s) to @simonharris_mbd.

Source Twitter @simonharris_mbd