This old Sol Campbell World Cup prediction was just the tonic we needed today

It’s been a World Cup of shocks so far – the biggest shock being that it went to Qatar in the first place, obviously.

But not even Germany’s elimination in the group stages was as unexpected as this old Sol Campbell World Cup prediction which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s precisely the tonic we needed today.

Might even help if you’re a German fan still watching that controversial Japan goal against Spain over and over again.

This Sol Campbell World Cup prediction will never be defeated 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KqTWbBAIus — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) December 1, 2022

Nailed it.

It’s from the 2018 World Cup in Russia and as lots of people have been pointing out, the former Tottenham, Arsenal and England man was just playing the long game.

Sol’s soul took over and suddenly predicted the winner of the World Cup, and not the next rounds. So Sol subconsciously said France, and France it was in the end. — Anish Bhalerao (@anishbhalerao) December 1, 2022

wonder who he thinks is getting through this time — Ethan Medler 🏳️‍🌈 (@ethanmedler_) December 1, 2022

I think France — Lennon ⚽️🏎 (@itslennonmate) December 1, 2022

Source Twitter @NOT_MOTD