This old Sol Campbell World Cup prediction was just the tonic we needed today

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2022

It’s been a World Cup of shocks so far – the biggest shock being that it went to Qatar in the first place, obviously.

But not even Germany’s elimination in the group stages was as unexpected as this old Sol Campbell World Cup prediction which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s precisely the tonic we needed today.

Might even help if you’re a German fan still watching that controversial Japan goal against Spain over and over again.

Nailed it.

It’s from the 2018 World Cup in Russia and as lots of people have been pointing out, the former Tottenham, Arsenal and England man was just playing the long game.

Sorce Twitter @NOT_MOTD