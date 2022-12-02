Chris Barker’s Sgt Pepper round-up of the celebrities we’ve lost in 2022 is a real gut-wrencher

Celebrity

As the end of the year approaches, we’ve come to experience a combined sense of anticipation and dread, as we wait for artist, illustrator and art director Chris Barker to release his Sgt Pepper-style tribute to the public figures who have died during the year.

So – this is the role-call of those we’ve lost in 2022. Get ready for some utter gut punches.

As always, he included a key.

We spoke to Chris about the moving tradition.

“I’ve been doing this since 2016. That was the year anyone who was nice or kind or creative or special decided it was time to leave before the bad stuff started.”

He added –

“I still try and keep the star’s dignity and think of their loved ones and how it would make them feel to see it.” “This year, I had to put all the previous ones side by side …and it really hit me how many great people we’ve lost forever. It’s a real sea of amazing talents laid out in front of your eyes. Musicians, actors, comedians… all of whom provided a little bit of light in the darkness.” “There is something very levelling about the montage. The fact that Jean-Luc Godard, Coolio, Vangelis and Gorbachev can just be in a little cluster together in the middle. Just normal men. Innocent men.”

These are just a few comments the post has attracted since going out on Twitter.

David Warner

Bernard Cribbins

Nichelle Nichols

Carlo Bonomi

Raymond Briggs

Olivia Newton-John

Monty Norman

Mikhail Gorbachev

Queen Elizabeth II So many we have lost this year. pic.twitter.com/Oxl7OkQzSC — Andrew Hsieh ❤️❤️➕♦️ (@AndrewOnSeeAIR) December 1, 2022

Feels wrong seeing Fletch in there, but my God we've lost a lot of good 'uns this year. https://t.co/2K1HtVnpG8 — Simon (@HungryHatter) December 2, 2022

Such a lot of loss. Beautiful way to remember them. https://t.co/M6rzbbCFrN — ℙ (@EloquentParrot) December 2, 2022

Amazing job Chris! You might be able to put the Tory party on there soon! — Chris (@ChrisSandford) December 2, 2022

Another year, another excellent @christhebarker collage tribute to those who left us this year. These always get me, as there are those you'd forgotten had gone, and some you didn't know. Taylor Hawkins sitting next to the drum is a nice touch. RIP all. https://t.co/Wn2ABpnVJv — Miss Brown's Boy (@MissBrownsBoy) December 2, 2022

Ironically opened this as Christine McVie sings Songbird on BBC Four. Poignant. Lovely work as ever. — Put The Telly On (@putthetellyon) December 2, 2022

Chris summed up his Sgt Pepper pictures perfectly.

“I’m like the Spotify Wrapped that nobody wants to be a part of…”

If that’s just too much melancholy for a cold December day, you can always give your spirits a lift by buying the book or calendar of Chris’s viral thread of iconic UK light entertainment expertly mashed up with fine art.

Bod Composition 1 by Wassilly Kandinsky pic.twitter.com/QlEDlLDFXz — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 22, 2022

