It looked like Roberto Martinez moonwalked away from this BBC interview

Belgium is out of the World Cup, ending their shot with a disappointing no-score draw with Croatia and it was also the end of the road for manager Roberto Martinez.

After his post-match BBC interview, he made a memorable exit – unlike Belgium.

Did Roberto Martinez just moonwalk out of the job pic.twitter.com/oTasPCki7n — BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) December 1, 2022

What just happened? This is what tweeters thought of it.

This is one way to end your time as manager pic.twitter.com/X6xrmDuX2m — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) December 1, 2022

How to Resign 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p24jsDYwcs — Mike LaBelle (@MikeLaBelle) December 1, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 can't stop watching this! The bloke wasted Belgiums greatest football generation then moon walked into the sunset!! Legend. — Nunquam otio torpebat (@NunquamT) December 1, 2022

Highlight of the world cup right here https://t.co/quQOleAf5z — Donal Hanks (@DonalHanks) December 1, 2022

This was almost inevitable.

Perhaps there was a more likely explanation.

actually pulled offscreen by a big hook https://t.co/qWtKUGnzhs — no (@digitalben) December 1, 2022

Source BURNS