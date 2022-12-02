Sport

It looked like Roberto Martinez moonwalked away from this BBC interview

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 2nd, 2022

Belgium is out of the World Cup, ending their shot with a disappointing no-score draw with Croatia and it was also the end of the road for manager Roberto Martinez.

After his post-match BBC interview, he made a memorable exit – unlike Belgium.

What just happened? This is what tweeters thought of it.

This was almost inevitable.

Perhaps there was a more likely explanation.

Source BURNS Image Screengrab