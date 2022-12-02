It looked like Roberto Martinez moonwalked away from this BBC interview
Belgium is out of the World Cup, ending their shot with a disappointing no-score draw with Croatia and it was also the end of the road for manager Roberto Martinez.
After his post-match BBC interview, he made a memorable exit – unlike Belgium.
Did Roberto Martinez just moonwalk out of the job pic.twitter.com/oTasPCki7n
— BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) December 1, 2022
What just happened? This is what tweeters thought of it.
This is one way to end your time as manager pic.twitter.com/X6xrmDuX2m
— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) December 1, 2022
How to Resign 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p24jsDYwcs
— Mike LaBelle (@MikeLaBelle) December 1, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 can't stop watching this! The bloke wasted Belgiums greatest football generation then moon walked into the sunset!! Legend.
— Nunquam otio torpebat (@NunquamT) December 1, 2022
Highlight of the world cup right here https://t.co/quQOleAf5z
— Donal Hanks (@DonalHanks) December 1, 2022
This was almost inevitable.
— Carl Smith (@car75mith) December 1, 2022
Perhaps there was a more likely explanation.
actually pulled offscreen by a big hook https://t.co/qWtKUGnzhs
— no (@digitalben) December 1, 2022
