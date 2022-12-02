Riz Ahmed’s blisteringly brilliant response to ‘Where are you really from?’ will make your hairs stand on end

Celebrity

You’ll have seen by now the grim story of Lady Susan Hussey’s outrageous comments to a black woman at a royal reception where she repeatedly asked where she ‘really came from’.

Hussey, a former lady in waiting to the queen and godmother to Prince William, has since resigned from her royal household role after the incident which cast a pall over King Charles’ nascent reign (she’s a good friend of HM too, obviously).

We mention it again because the exchange sent this video of actor, rapper and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed viral, his blisteringly brilliant response to the question ‘Where are you really from?’ which has never felt so prescient.

Riz Ahmed nails it…“where are you really from?” pic.twitter.com/vbL0wJr9dW — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) December 1, 2022

Brilliantly done.

