This Question Time audience member had the best argument against private schools

A public debate has been raging after Labour’s proposal to ban tax breaks and charity status for private schools, with the government insisting that it would price many people out of being able to afford it – therefore crushing aspiration.

If Labour removes the charitable status from private schools so the costs have to rise, well I suggest affected parents cancel their Netflix subscriptions and stop eating mashed avocados — Eva Feltham 💙 @[email protected] FBPE FBPA (@MyGineration) November 28, 2022

To have two children in a top London private school will cost their parents over £60k a year (ie more than £100k net income). This is NOT about aspiration. It's about wealth. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) November 30, 2022

The issue cropped up on Question Time.

One audience member sliced through the Gordian Knot of privilege and aspiration with the sharp voice of reason.

"When we consider the many disasters they have visited on us, is that not a better excuse to close the damn things down?” In a debate about private schools, this audience member points out that many of our most senior politicians attended one#bbcqt https://t.co/YBG1AXgwj3 pic.twitter.com/26gU4di3Jg — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 1, 2022

The internet mirrored the studio applause.

"most of our recent Prime Ministers have been to private school, when you consider the many disasters they have visited on us is that not a great excuse to close the damn things down?" 🙌 why not indeed #bbcqtpic.twitter.com/IaMJgbskay — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 1, 2022

Finally question time delivers! https://t.co/bBMob2Hijh — Official Michael (@Horwichbloke19) December 1, 2022

Exactly! They are training camps not "private schools". — AZE (@the_aze) December 1, 2022

Eton fees are £48k a year. Times 6 years in England (?) means the total bill is over £300k+ per child including all the other expenses (uniforms, sports, travel etc). It's actually obscene that the wealthy can simply buy privilege and position for their offspring.#bbcqt — Alistair Campbell – STOP #Rwanda #GTTO (@alistaircampbel) December 2, 2022

Tories getting totally miffed over a few home truths about private school education. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/yqlQ8LaOMk — Democratic oversight (@JustOversight) December 1, 2022

Labour MP Vaughan Gething put his party’s official case.

“The question is really about, should we, all of us in this room, be helping to fund private schools? And the answer is no” Labour’s Vaughan Gething says the PM is “out of touch” with public opinion on the charitable status of private schools

#bbcqt https://t.co/YBG1AXgwj3 pic.twitter.com/b3QyBCN5Vq — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 1, 2022

Secretly, the audience member’s argument is probably a factor.

Source BBC Question Time Image Screengrab