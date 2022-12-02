Jamie Foxx does the best Trump impression – and that’s not fake news
We all know that Jamie Foxx is a walking collection of talents, as an award-winning actor, a classically trained pianist, a singer and comedian, but not everyone realises what an amazing impressionist he is.
A clip of him recording an episode of the Rap Radar podcast has popped up on Reddit’s r/ContagiousLaughter forum, where people have gone wild for his Donald Trump impression.
It’s scarily good – or should that be impressive.
Look at what Reddit users said about it.
Holy shit that is spot on!
Humblebee89
It’s disgusting how talented Jamie Foxx is.
HGpennypacker
That is a SHOCKINGLY good impression. Audio only? I would actually think that’s him.
Cydonian___FT14x
I was looking so hard to see if it was somehow overdubbed. That is one of the most incredible impersonations I have ever seen/heard.
NoWallaby8381
Foxx is probably one of the most talented individuals of our timeline.
JPRCR
A Redditor named u/affectionateCoffee27 was familiar with this particular aspect of Jamie Foxx.
Foxx is actually ridiculously good at mimicking other people’s voices he’s done a load!
They’re not wrong.
READ MORE
Newspaper mistakes Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression for the real thing
Source r/ContagiousLaughter Image Screengrab, Screengrab