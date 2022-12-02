Someone got an AI to write a hymn about ducks – and it made quite a splash

Entertainment

AI is all around us – from the virtual assistant in the home to self-checkouts in the shops, but they have uses you might not have thought of.

Over on Twitter, Dov – @drnelk – thought of a really good one.

I asked an AI to write a Bible song about ducks and I'm laughing so hard now I can't breathe pic.twitter.com/Tjhrlvg2lh — Dov (@drnelk) November 30, 2022

Here’s a closer look.

As if that weren’t glorious enough – it wrote a bit more.

It just wrote another verse and chorus about bananas! pic.twitter.com/h86A7Bmzla — Dov (@drnelk) November 30, 2022

Dov even covered that difficult follow-up single.

When I asked it to do one for mushrooms it crashed. But then I reloaded it and the AI wrote: pic.twitter.com/fEd4eMeUCB — Dov (@drnelk) November 30, 2022

The duck hymn got high praise from tweeters – and they even resisted the urge to call it quackers.

The ducks of the Lord. Heaven. https://t.co/LcyimWkCJ2 — Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) December 1, 2022

I am loling https://t.co/gmtrxk47TL — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 1, 2022

the fact that i would unironically listen to this song on repeat https://t.co/6VbgLcEv2h — Snowla Sebastian 🌬️ (@LolaSebastian_) December 1, 2022

This is something Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett would write for Good Omens. It's giving "He's a Telephone Repairman in the Switchboard of my Life" feels https://t.co/UjuyYxO20J — Yan⁷ of the Endless 🥂⌛✨ (@MJJoyceCrowley) December 1, 2022

Gonna tell my kids this is the traditional song for St. Francis of Assisi’s feast https://t.co/CSCjUyiSyh — Frances J. Dobbs (@francesjdobbs) December 1, 2022

A couple of people produced illustrations.

This is now an illustrated Bible https://t.co/g5p5hkqaaD — Dov (@drnelk) November 30, 2022

Now taking orders for the folio size in limited edition. https://t.co/GPTaEcsOxL — Dov (@drnelk) November 30, 2022

Dov’s success egged others on to try the same.

I’ll be honest, this is a lot smarter of a song than I expected. pic.twitter.com/GkWdZzCI9Q — Schwarz-Rotes Henno 🚩🏴 (@realHenno) December 1, 2022

This tweet had a great idea. So I had the text AI model write a hymn about how Charlie Monfort is the worst owner in baseball. https://t.co/9k39KeF3cD pic.twitter.com/eykiOX1TMg — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) December 1, 2022

Someone imagined the musical possibilities.

composition exercise: write a four part chorale for this ai generated hymn https://t.co/nFoRJCEyhV — comrade ella🧚🏻‍♀️ (@marzipanlord) December 1, 2022

Well, nobody has gone that far …yet – but this happened. Give it a listen.

i did the ducks too, I kind of got super into it by the third verse and went full volume. i honestly didn’t listen back to the recording, I embarrassed myself singing duck and mushroom hymnshttps://t.co/tLv13t8elk — Bec-bec (@sestacial_bec) December 1, 2022

Coming soon to a duck church near you.

Source Dov