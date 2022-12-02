Entertainment

Someone got an AI to write a hymn about ducks – and it made quite a splash

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 2nd, 2022

AI is all around us – from the virtual assistant in the home to self-checkouts in the shops, but they have uses you might not have thought of.

Over on Twitter, Dov – @drnelk – thought of a really good one.

Here’s a closer look.

As if that weren’t glorious enough – it wrote a bit more.

Dov even covered that difficult follow-up single.

The duck hymn got high praise from tweeters – and they even resisted the urge to call it quackers.

A couple of people produced illustrations.

Dov’s success egged others on to try the same.

Someone imagined the musical possibilities.

Well, nobody has gone that far …yet – but this happened. Give it a listen.

Coming soon to a duck church near you.

