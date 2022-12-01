This wonderful Flight of the Conchords moment has gone viral for the saddest of reasons

Celebrity

Very sad news today that Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.

Fleetwood Mac sold more than 100 million albums and the Guardian has picked 10 of McVie’s favourite songs over here (and there’s a fabulous interview from just a few months ago here).

Over on Twitter @MikeBeauvais shared this ‘perfect Fleetwood Mac joke from Flight of the Conchords … in honour of Christine McVie’.

In honour of Christine McVie, here is the perfect Fleetwood Mac joke from Flight of the Conchords. pic.twitter.com/j2FUvv4k32 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 30, 2022

‘Rumours? No it’s all true.’

Source Twitter @MikeBeauvais