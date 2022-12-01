This Grindr voice note has just gone wildly viral and it doesn’t disappoint

Videos

Full disclosure this is the first Grindr voice note we’ve heard, but no matter how many we had heard up until this point – or any point in our lives, frankly – they surely won’t come better than this.

It’s from a few years back and it’s just gone wildly viral for the second time after it was shared by @kirkeskid over on Twitter.

I still think about this Grindr voice note I received in 2018 to this day pic.twitter.com/ookVvAxRoK — eric with a c (@kirkeskid) November 30, 2022

So that explains the Kermit picture at the top. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I would marry him. — Roko Rumora (@rumorahasit) November 30, 2022

well…. did he fertilize your eggs ? — ✨ (@thedollraul) November 30, 2022

That’s a good question…You earned a goldstar — what is my use ? (@PepVonSchleck) November 30, 2022

I just listened to this on loop by accident for about 2 mins, and it did not get old or boring — shebicad (@sheby) November 30, 2022

Source Twitter @kirkeskid