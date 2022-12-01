This Texan church’s Christmas rehearsals have gone wildly viral because they’re pure spectacle

Entertainment

A clip of rehearsals for Christmas at the Gateway Church, Southlake Texas, has gone viral because it’s way beyond some candles and a few kids with cardboard wings.

Watch what they have planned.

And a partridge in a pear tree.

A lot of TikTok users thought it was at odds with the Christmas message – and not the one about making yourself sick on chocolate and falling asleep in front of the telly.

Quite a few people had similar suspicions to this.

Don’t remind them. They’ll add it to the performance.

READ MORE

‘Tell me you’ve not been to church without telling me you’ve not been to church’

Source Tony Daussat Image Tony Daussat