‘What movie changes its plot if you add a random “R” somewhere in its title?’ – 19 clever favourites

Entertainment

It’s completely appropriate that this question from u/raphaelagatha on r/AskReddit is – well – random.

What movie changes its plot if you add a random “R” somewhere in its title?

If you change all the initial letters to R, it looks like Scooby Doo was the writer – but that’s not what people did.

These were our favourites.

1.



LevelHeadedAssassin

Via

2.

Fright Club.

IComeFromJupiter

3.

Homer Alone. A sad simpson’s story.

Usual_quiet6552

4.



PlayerAlert

Via

5.

RV for Vendetta.

Jossief1

6.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusader. It’s no longer about Indiana, but rather the knight that has been stuck in the cave guarding the grail for the last 700 years.

Mercurial_Canuck

7.

Beer Movie.

TheAssassinTherapist

8.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stoner.

Paagalingling40

9.

Littler Women – the sequel to Little Women.

Dry-Grapefruit-8665

10.