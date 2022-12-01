Life

We’re pretty sure this doesn’t do justice to this particular artist or her work, but there’s something about this bio that made it go viral on Twitter. See if you can spot it.

It’s a brief pen profile of Anna Weyant, as featured in the New York Times’ weekly digital newsletter, Air Mail, as shared by @chickenpaprika over on Twitter.

Every sentence of this bio is funnier than the last pic.twitter.com/sCw4x1mTWP — dream song 4 (@chickenpaprika) November 30, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

Here are just three of the things people said about it.

that obscure art school, RISD — The Delphian Knife (@HayimBrody) November 30, 2022

she came out of nowhere, but also canada — fennec 🆒 (@fennecsound) November 30, 2022

Canadians in the US need to have more self-respect. Calgary has more than 1 million people. There are like 30 cities in the US with more than 500k people and I guarantee every Canadian has at least heard of or knows where every single one of them is — Julia 🤝 (@REMARKSIST) November 30, 2022

And it wasn’t the only one of its ilk from the same piece.

the entire list is filled with jewels pic.twitter.com/Mq01rrMcG7 — jimena ledgard (@jimedylan) November 30, 2022

And here they are …