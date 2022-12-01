Entertainment

The release of ‘Cocaine Bear’ is set to be the high point of 2023 – 15 killer reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2022

Back in 1985, a black bear in Georgia died after eating 70lbs of cocaine that had been dropped from a plane by a drug smuggler. So far, so weird.

The unfortunate bear was subsequently stuffed and displayed in the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall, which does nothing to bring any amount of ‘normal’ to the story.

This is how ‘Pablo EskoBear’ is displayed – although the hat changes depending on the season. Really.


Fast forward to 2022, and the trailer has just dropped for Cocaine Bear’s biopic – named ‘Cocaine Bear’. Ronseal would approve.

Presumably, it’ll be a blow by blow account.

A couple of the much less hairy cast members shared their thoughts.

However triumphant the finished article, it will be a bitter-sweet experience, featuring – as it does – the late and very much lamented Ray Liotta.

If tweeters’ reactions are anything to go by, it’s going to be the cinematic event of 2023.

