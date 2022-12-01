Cat owners – prepare to feel hilariously and savagely seen

Entertainment

Whatever anyone may try to claim, we all know that the internet is primarily a means of sharing cat videos. Okay, it’s also for billionaires to play out their mid-life crises – but mostly the cat thing.

There’s no cat in this sketch, but if you like cat videos, you’ll love this.

‘Cat hair on the couch, cat hair on the lounge, cat hair on the bed, cat hair on you, cat hair everywhere.’

from Awww GIFs via Gfycat

Once again, the inimitable Jimmy Rees got it spot on, and cat owners flocked to the comments.

As a cat owner I’ll just say “Yes, to everything!” 🤣 ps: I was laughing loudly and my cat came over to see what was happening. My cat has FOMO.

At home with Karen

As a servant of 2 cats, this was on point in so many ways. I had to pause the video to let the eldest cat out, and the youngest was watching from my partner’s lap.

Arokh72

Watching this cackling while not moving as the cat is on my lap!!!

papillon423

It doesn’t matter if you have an upholstery or leather lounge – both are going to have scratches. Ask me how I know😂.

Rebecca W

I’ve got two cats. Times all of this by two and that’s my life.

Fancy Pants

OMG Jimmy, do you by any chance have a cat 🤣? You couldn’t have described them better if you tried.

Lorraine Riddell

Someone named Little Cat Feet spoke for cat owners everywhere.

I was almost watching with full attention, but then my cat did a biiig streeetch.

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab, Pexels on Pixabay