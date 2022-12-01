Adele went peak Adele when she spotted a fan using a filter on their joint selfie

Celebrity

Success can have a bad effect on some people and they turn into entitled divas. We’ll mention no names, but they might get banned from restaurants for how they treat the staff. Just saying.

The incredibly talented and successful Adele, however, is still the same funny and down-to-earth person she was before she hit the charts – and that includes being very real about her looks.

When model Jamy G was lucky enough to be picked out for a chat and a selfie video with the star at a show, Adele called out the use of a filter in the most wonderfully Adele way possible.

Watch what happened.

“Oh my god, what have you done to my face? Woah, get that filter off my face, that’s so weird!” “We don’t look like that, darling.”

TikTok users were very much here for the whole funny encounter.

The shade! 😂

4D4M

This is my favorite thing ever.

Anna Torres

Busted! 😂

Flavorpaul

😳😳 OMG I would have been so embrassed 🤣 This was a message to say : Hey gurl!! No filter, stay natural.

Guillaume Guay-Morin

You were so real for this reaction, cause same.

Yugoti

It’s not the first time Adele’s realness has turned up on stage. Watch how she handled forgetting some lyrics. It happens very close to the start.

