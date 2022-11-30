This reporter’s face when she thinks she’s being bumped is a very funny watch

Videos

Here’s a lovely moment from the world of BBC News today, the look on reporter Jayne McCubbin’s face when – we’re presuming – she thought she was about to be bumped to a later slot.

Rest assured everyone was smiling in the end, including us – when she did this.

Fabulous.

Priceless 🤣🤣 — Toby 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏳️‍🌈 #AGC #FBPE (@tobybmth) November 30, 2022

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK