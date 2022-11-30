This reporter’s face when she thinks she’s being bumped is a very funny watch
Here’s a lovely moment from the world of BBC News today, the look on reporter Jayne McCubbin’s face when – we’re presuming – she thought she was about to be bumped to a later slot.
Rest assured everyone was smiling in the end, including us – when she did this.
Jayne McCubbin's face. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f8oQQDv5dC
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 30, 2022
Fabulous.
Priceless 🤣🤣
— Toby 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🏴 🏳️🌈 #AGC #FBPE (@tobybmth) November 30, 2022
'Whaaaaaat?' 😂😂😂😂
— Camillehendrie🏴IrishTeaSocks🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@CamillatheScot) November 30, 2022
Source Twitter @Haggis_UK