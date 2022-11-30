Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempted anti-mask gotcha blew up in her face

Politics

Freshly returned from her Twitter ban for Covid misinformation, thanks to Elon Musk’s ‘free speech’ crusade, far-right Republican politician, Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated by reviving an anti-mask trope from 2020.

Ironic, considering she’s such a huge Trump fan.

Not to put you off your breakfast, but Covid spreads by droplet, so MTG’s analogy doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, and we’ll leave you to imagine what would.

As Chris Wilson pointed out, scientific tests show that simple underpants do prevent the spread of microbes – and they aren’t N95.

Underwear *does* protect against microbial contamination via flatulence. So, not only is MTG wrong about masks, she’s wrong about UNDERWEAR too. https://t.co/ejgF30GTj2 https://t.co/aqeGz98y6X — Chris Wilson (@gwsuperfan) November 29, 2022

Of course, once tweeters got wind of the tired old comparison, there was no stopping the mockery.

1.

Angling for an assignment on the House Select Farts Committee https://t.co/YJMtcnIWJX — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2022

2.

This is who yall be sending to Congress. Slower than a parked car. Lord. https://t.co/b01BFsJ3jI — Wii-Yum (@MrGee54) November 29, 2022

3.

I thought this was a parody account at first. Truly incredible. https://t.co/zrhsizwSn5 — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) November 29, 2022

4.

thoughts and prayers to Marge's undies https://t.co/nRkqK7Hsrx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2022

5.

I love imagining her hitting send on this tweet and being like "fuck yea. got 'em" https://t.co/kg8FllTPph — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 29, 2022

6.

I did a screenshot of this tweet to save for posterity. Surely @RepMTG @mtgreenee will delete it soon. I trust she is not so stupid that she doesn't understand basic KN95 mask construction (not just heavy cotton), which most ppl don't wear on their ass like underwear. https://t.co/3FD6cAB9Id — Jodi (@jodotcom) November 29, 2022

7.

They may be immunocompromised. Undergoing chemo. Have COPD or asthma. Have a child or parent or friend with one of those things that they are trying to protect. What's it to you? Its none of your business. Farts are gas molecules (methane) viruses and bacteria are much larger. pic.twitter.com/V7HKPbaC6B — No Seditionists in Congress🌻🇺🇦🌻! (@Msgargoyle13) November 29, 2022

8.