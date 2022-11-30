Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempted anti-mask gotcha blew up in her face

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 30th, 2022

Freshly returned from her Twitter ban for Covid misinformation, thanks to Elon Musk’s ‘free speech’ crusade, far-right Republican politician, Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated by reviving an anti-mask trope from 2020.

Ironic, considering she’s such a huge Trump fan.

Not to put you off your breakfast, but Covid spreads by droplet, so MTG’s analogy doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, and we’ll leave you to imagine what would.

As Chris Wilson pointed out, scientific tests show that simple underpants do prevent the spread of microbes – and they aren’t N95.

Of course, once tweeters got wind of the tired old comparison, there was no stopping the mockery.

