Politics

Jacinda Ardern’s takedown of this reporter’s sexist question was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated November 30th, 2022

As if we needed one more reason to admire New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (we don’t) along comes this, a magnificent response to this sexist question which was simply everything.

Ardern was meeting with her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin when a (male) reporter asked if they were meeting just because they were both young women leaders.

He presumably won’t be asking that again.

To conclude …

And this.

Source Twitter @SBSNews