Jacinda Ardern’s takedown of this reporter’s sexist question was simply magnificent

As if we needed one more reason to admire New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (we don’t) along comes this, a magnificent response to this sexist question which was simply everything.

Ardern was meeting with her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin when a (male) reporter asked if they were meeting just because they were both young women leaders.

Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter's question during a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin. He asked the pair 'are you two meeting because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?'

Read more: https://t.co/eTtJEqJoFZ pic.twitter.com/UBEZs1kzvF — SBS News (@SBSNews) November 30, 2022

He presumably won’t be asking that again.

I enjoy the barely repressed fury, channelled into totally being on her fucking shit, that Jacinda displays here – after what is, quite possibly, the stupidest question ever asked. https://t.co/9cw8605TGn — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) November 30, 2022

Beautifully sidestepped a wrong-headed and misogynistic question with no-nonsense grace and good humour. We need more politicians like @jacindaardern and @MarinSanna, and fewer journos like that bumbling twat who asked the question in the first place.pic.twitter.com/c7tYd8rpW8 — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) November 30, 2022

That last sentence of Jacinda's response. 🔥🔥🔥🔥

It is simultaneously frustrating and awesome that women have to jump such high hurdles comparatively that when faced with questions like this, their responses just smash the stupidity out of the park. https://t.co/DAmrEJvUMp — Dr Kate Miller @[email protected] (@DrKate_Miller) November 30, 2022

"A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you both like painting your nails and talking about boys and stuff…?" Dear Lord https://t.co/dNL6VJk4fp — Dr David Berger, aBsuRdiSTe cROnickLeR (@YouAreLobbyLud) November 30, 2022

Absolute takedown. Expect a lot of female journos in this room were giving her an imaginary high five https://t.co/VG7d6bVgaO — Hannah Fearn (@hannahfearn) November 30, 2022

A genuinely stupid question answered by two brilliant leaders. https://t.co/txMNAI2LG5 — bradpsychology (@bradpsychology) November 30, 2022

"We're meeting because we're prime ministers" Ssheesh that question was awkward 😳 and cringey 🙄 Imagine thinking the reason 2 national leaders were meeting was because… ya know, stuff… and age…and stuff… Gawwwwddd🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/BsaqgzNK7P — Ari Powell (@sonicari) November 30, 2022

Douchebag asks an ignorant, misogynistic question and gets SLAYED. https://t.co/tmEIVOGd1V — Lisa Herbert (@MsLisaHerbert) November 30, 2022

Media sexism is still so rife. Women in politics are measured by a different yardstick. Also women are seen to not have gravitas so their accomplishments made trivial in this way. What a question to ask a Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/nf3nj99PJw — Prof. Pragya Agarwal @[email protected] (@DrPragyaAgarwal) November 30, 2022

To conclude …

Complete killshot from Jacinda Ardern in the joint presser with Sanna Marin when asked if they were meeting because they were similar.

"I wonder if anyone asked Barack Obama and John Key that? … because two women meet it's not simply because of their gender."

🪦🪦🪦 — Ben McKay (@benmackey) November 29, 2022

And this.

Jacinda Ardern is just incredible. She takes a childish, disrespectful question and manages to construct an intelligent, informative and educational response (backed up with stats) and deliver it with grace and eloquence. Huge admiration for our PM. ❤️ https://t.co/uoUK75dqPt — Cleo (@cleotibbitts) November 29, 2022

