If there was an Olympics for refuse collectors, this guy’s at least on the podium

There’s refuse collectors and refuse collectors, and then there’s this refuse collector, who’s just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

Stephen Curry, just in case you don’t know, is – Google, Google – widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest basketball players.

Not everyone was impressed, though.

‘Now show the video where a bag full of kitchen scraps and soiled baby diapers rips open mid-air above an Audi.’

SaulGudbro “Oh, it was ectoplasm! A spooky ghost!!”

feelinlucky7 ‘And he’ll be out of the workforce 15 years earlier than normal for back and other related issues.’

catlaxative ‘Exactly. That shit looks so bad for the body to repeat hundreds of times every day year over year.’

Pgrol ‘It’s bad all around. It’s working harder not better, the potential back injury is high, it looks exhausting, it’s dangerous, it’s filthy.’

Squishy-Cthulhu

But still, on the podium at least, right?

‘That man has a lot of faith in those bags.’

BreathOfFreshWater

Source Reddit u/Wololo–Wololo

