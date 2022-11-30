This road safety report couldn’t have got a better (or worse) timed background incident

Entertainment

ITN has shared a clip from its archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible – and the news team gets the best.

Watch how it plays out.

It's Monday again, so here's something funny. March 1988: ITN reports on the notoriously hazardous A19 road in Teeside. Local councillor Mr Davidson – doing his best impression of the Mayor from Jaws – insists the road is as safe as any other. Guess what happens next… 🚙 ⛔️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ri74eB3mWx — ITN Archive (@ITNArchive) November 28, 2022

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

Thankfully, a collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.

Tweeters enjoyed the irony.

This is so brilliant. https://t.co/a1YiotDAyW — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 29, 2022

Shouldn't laugh 😃 https://t.co/Ne2tIoGH8h — Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) November 28, 2022

The cameraman was mentally high fiving at this stroke of luck. https://t.co/PuryPE2TXh — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) November 28, 2022

It would have been a shame to waste a good analogy.

A bit like the Tories and DUP trying to explain the benefits of brexit 🥺 https://t.co/6j1mzMwlGn — pinkmiss (@LynneCampbell5) November 29, 2022

READ MORE

It’s all fun and games a bird interrupting a live TV news report until this happens

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab