This road safety report couldn’t have got a better (or worse) timed background incident

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 30th, 2022

ITN has shared a clip from its archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible – and the news team gets the best.

Watch how it plays out.

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

Thankfully, a collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.

Tweeters enjoyed the irony.

It would have been a shame to waste a good analogy.

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab