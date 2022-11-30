This road safety report couldn’t have got a better (or worse) timed background incident
ITN has shared a clip from its archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible – and the news team gets the best.
Watch how it plays out.
It's Monday again, so here's something funny.
March 1988: ITN reports on the notoriously hazardous A19 road in Teeside. Local councillor Mr Davidson – doing his best impression of the Mayor from Jaws – insists the road is as safe as any other. Guess what happens next… 🚙 ⛔️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ri74eB3mWx
— ITN Archive (@ITNArchive) November 28, 2022
“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”
Thankfully, a collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.
Tweeters enjoyed the irony.
This is so brilliant. https://t.co/a1YiotDAyW
— Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 29, 2022
The eye roll pic.twitter.com/2BMjc89XKW
— Kateafan (@Kateafan) November 28, 2022
Shouldn't laugh 😃 https://t.co/Ne2tIoGH8h
— Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) November 28, 2022
Oops! https://t.co/zsPmSCzJZf pic.twitter.com/M3VyiAiXtp
— Pål, son of Bengt (@SonOfBengt) November 28, 2022
The cameraman was mentally high fiving at this stroke of luck. https://t.co/PuryPE2TXh
— Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) November 28, 2022
It would have been a shame to waste a good analogy.
A bit like the Tories and DUP trying to explain the benefits of brexit 🥺 https://t.co/6j1mzMwlGn
— pinkmiss (@LynneCampbell5) November 29, 2022
