This person wasn’t happy their globe wasn’t smooth but it might not be the facepalm you think it is

People have been facepalming over this Amazon reviewer who wasn’t happy when they globe they ordered turned out to have all these weird lumps and bumps all over it.

‘Imagine being this stupid…’ said Em4gdn3m who shared it over on Reddit.

And because that is positively, definitely, 100% difficult to read …

‘This product looked so nice at first when I took it out of the packing, but once I put it on the table with light, I saw bubble/unevenness all over. ‘It was an anniversary gift for my husband and I’m too embarrassed to give this to him. ‘Very disappointed by the quality ’cause it would’ve been such a wonderful gift. Waiting for seller to respond. Hopefully they will exchange/refund.’

Ooof.

‘They must be a flat earther.’

GeordieJordan96

And it prompted lots of people to share other Amazon reviews which weren’t entirely on the money.

‘I can best that one. Just saw someone complaining on Amazon that her shirt was 100% cotton AND 100% algodon. That this was a misrepresentation and she was allergic to algodon.

‘Algodon is simply the Spanish translation of “cotton”.’

BeeBladen

‘I saw a review for one of those wearable blankets (The Comfy) saying that she returned it because it was too unflattering and “you might as well be wearing a blanket.”

‘That’s literally the whole point!!’

mochacafe

Except … maybe this particular reviewer had a point?

‘To be honest they don’t look like terrain features, literally just looks like the glue dried unevenly.’

MyTrademarkIsTaken ‘You can see in the left that one of the bubbles goes into the water. So unless there’s a water mountain that Nestle hasn’t claimed yet, the review is correct.’

Swift1313 ‘That’s not water, that’s China coloured blue.’

Mullinder ‘To be fair to this person, these “geological representations” look really off, I’ve seen countless globes with far better methods to show mountain ranges and stuff, but this just looks like what you would actually see from a not-so-well glued Globes, they look far more like bubbles than actual intricate depiction of the Earth’s surface.’

Aymen_20 ‘You should be able to see the Himalayas and Tibet from this view but those areas look smoother than Russia.’

Ziqox123

So maybe they’re not making a mountain out of a molehill after all.

Either way, it’s a fine excuse to remember this Amazon review from a little while back, around which there can surely be no debate.

‘False advertisement ‘Purchased the Samsung 8 series TU8000 50″. After unpacking found that the 50″ I purchased was actual 44″. How’s that! The box is only 49″ there no way with the foam protection the TV could be 50″. See pictures and video. This is a scam. ‘I need my money or a 50″ Samsung TV.’

Wonderful.

Source Reddit u/Em4gdn3m