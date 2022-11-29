This basketball player’s adorable (and unfortunate) ‘hot mic’ moment is like the start of a romcom movie

Sport

There are two types of ‘hot mic’ moments. Well, there are probably lots, but for the purposes of this post, let’s keep it tight.

The first is the grumpy hot mic moment which would probably have been better all round if it hadn’t happened, like the moment Channel 4 News man Krishnan Guru-Murthy was less than complimentary about Conservative MP and all-round Brexit hard man, Steve Baker.

Did the presenter just call Steve Baker a cunt after the interview?! I don't think they expected that to be heard on the live feed. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sfEHeo1GHa — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) October 19, 2022

And then there’s the wholesome hot mic moment, of which there surely won’t be a better example than this from a few years back which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Mic was on …’ said Redditor AristonD who shared it.

Awww!

‘Of all the things an open mic can catch that was the most benign.’

MT_Flesch ‘Great reminder: these big-time, physically massive athletes we watch, particularly the college athletes, are kinda still just kids.’

jimmyjazz2000 ‘That’s actually adorable.’

SilverbackJet ‘Looks like a beginning of a decent romcom movie to me.’

choeli9

‘My ears even heard him say “gosh”. I mean, “gosh she’s beautiful” is about as sweet sounding as you are going to get from a college guy.’

LifeFortune7

‘My goodness, the way he said it was like he found her so beautiful that he became literally mesmerized by her. Almost like he didn’t even have the choice in saying it out loud. Like his mouth said the words before his brain even noticed.’

windyorbits

Some people also thought this.

‘He knew exactly what he was doing. Lad.’

Leadrogue

No! Don’t spoil it.

‘Syzygy is actually a dope ass word! It means when planets or other celestial bodies align.’

slanglabadang ‘That’s so much better than what I thought he said… Synergy.’

justwonderingbro

Here’s a bit more detail …

‘Nigel Hayes, who grew up in Toledo, Ohio, has caused quite a raucous on the microphone recently, testing stenographers with trick words such as ‘cattywampus’, ‘antidisestablishmentarianism’ and ‘soliloquy.’ ‘He knew it before he said it.’

QuitFuckingStaring

And just in case you were wondering, the woman was Debra Bollman and here they are together!

And no, it hasn’t been turned into a romcom yet. At least, we don’t think so.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan got the hump over Ronaldo’s no goal and Specsavers’ comeback was a last minute winner

Source Reddit u/AristonD