Piers Morgan got the hump over Ronaldo’s no goal and Specsavers’ comeback was a last minute winner

Poke Staff. Updated November 29th, 2022

No-one loves Cristiano Ronaldo than Piers Morgan, possibly not even Ronaldo himself.

So when the former Man Utd star celebrated scoring for Portugal in the World Cup on Monday – even though the goal was actually scored by his teammate Bruno Fernandes – no-one took up the cudgels on Ronaldo’s behalf quite so fervently as Morgan.

That’s certainly what Ronaldo was telling everyone even after Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay.

And we mention it here because the best response to Morgan surely came from Specsavers …

An open goal it may have been, but they still had to hit the target.