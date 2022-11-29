Piers Morgan got the hump over Ronaldo’s no goal and Specsavers’ comeback was a last minute winner

Celebrity

No-one loves Cristiano Ronaldo than Piers Morgan, possibly not even Ronaldo himself.

So when the former Man Utd star celebrated scoring for Portugal in the World Cup on Monday – even though the goal was actually scored by his teammate Bruno Fernandes – no-one took up the cudgels on Ronaldo’s behalf quite so fervently as Morgan.

Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. pic.twitter.com/7yRJyUkRiz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2022

That’s certainly what Ronaldo was telling everyone even after Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Ronaldo still trying to rob bruno’s goal. This guy🤢 pic.twitter.com/Lp0y93JPsw — Akshat (@Mysticalleo_) November 28, 2022

And we mention it here because the best response to Morgan surely came from Specsavers …

It was Bruno, do you need an appointment? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 28, 2022

An open goal it may have been, but they still had to hit the target.

Big Piers Morgan getting told off by specsavers has made my day. pic.twitter.com/JKLsoS5kUD — Kyle (@Kyle_4845) November 28, 2022

Specsavers properly roasted Piers Morgan tonight! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ff9R4CNIGp — Paul English (@paulenglish1961) November 28, 2022