Is there a very NSFW word in Toy Story 3? ‘Barbie or f**k?’ is the new ‘Laurel or Yanny?’

Entertainment

It’s 12 years since Toy Story 3 had us all blinking back the tears as Andy left for college and the toys found themselves accidentally donated to a daycare centre.

At no time during those 12 years has anybody suggested the film isn’t suitable for children; that’d be crazy, right?

Listen to this, then make up your mind.

What exactly is Ken saying? Did he learn that word from parents tripping over him in the night?

We can hear both versions, and so could some other people, but Kitty Feeley‘s post certainly had people’s heads spinning.

Here are a few things TikTok users said about it –

More than one person suggested it was like the Laurel and Yanny auditory illusion, but we think it’s more like this …

Watching Show Show Me with the Gorbaby. Bit strong! pic.twitter.com/u4N9AdRv6l — Dave Gorman (@DaveGorman) March 2, 2018

That’s ‘fluttering kite’, by the way.

READ MORE

The new Laurel or Yanny debate splitting the internet is “cucumber or w*nker?”

Source Kitty Feeley Image Screengrab, Screengrab