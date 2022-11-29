Gary Lineker’s joke was top tier brave and the comments really didn’t disappoint

Celebrity

Gary Lineker is in Qatar covering the World Cup for the BBC where he’s been sharing some of the sights, including this one which went viral for reasons which you might already be able to spot.

It’s like New York by the sea. pic.twitter.com/chZ5P56C8l — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 28, 2022

No-one summed up the perils of the tweet better than @secrettory12 …

Brave joke. Good luck! — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 28, 2022

… and they weren’t wrong, you know. They really weren’t.

So is New York. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dick Delingpole (@DickDelingpole) November 28, 2022

New York is by the sea. — Andrew Dowson (@AndrewDowson) November 28, 2022

See all that blue stuff by New York? That is the Atlantic ocean, otherwise known as the sea. pic.twitter.com/A88kuBCheV — Gregg (@notbilge2) November 28, 2022

Gary I hate to point this out but New York is by the sea. — ChairmanOfTheBored🗿 (@ChairmanOfThe19) November 28, 2022

New York IS by the sea, Gary. — OldManGorilla (@ElBe_Designer) November 28, 2022

Well, you get the idea by now.

And Lineker’s one word response for them all …

Pedant. 😂 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 28, 2022

Source Twitter @GaryLineker