25 favourite funny tweets about dating

Dating can be a joy or a nightmare, no matter whether you meet at work, in the pub or swiping right on an app. But it’s always going to be a part of life – which means it’s always going to be a topic on social media.

Twitter is an absolute goldmine of people’s thoughts on dating – and these are some favourites.

1.

Scrolling through a dating site I saw a woman who looked great and had written a sparky, fun, mini bio. However the next image in the sequence had her holding two of the worst looking wine glasses I've ever seen. Immediate style violation. Swiped left — Fesshole 🧻 (@fesshole) November 19, 2022

2.

Can't tell you what a relief it is to learn how many people on dating apps love to laugh. I was worried for a moment there. — Ash Reeves (@iam_AshReeves) November 17, 2022

3.

the only dating advice my mother has ever given me is to ask them to explain what IPA stands for, and honestly, it's 100% effective — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) November 23, 2022

4.

New tinder profile pic pic.twitter.com/uzmC8AVFWV — yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) June 30, 2022

5.

should i download hinge. should i redownload tinder. should i lower my standards. should i higher my standards. should i make the first move. should i dm him. should i block him. should i do a manifestation ritual for love. should i ask a therapist why im romantically challenged — matt dillons biggest fan (@25lambs) November 23, 2022

6.

literally can't believe you'd all rather be on hinge than corrupt the dynamic of your close friendship circle forever — Platonica Erotica (@ptonicaerotica) November 22, 2022

7.

The fun part about dating apps is seeing how many cool attractive people there are who are absolutely not into you — samsfeelingood (PGY-phew) (@samsfeelinggood) November 22, 2022

8.

I’m not built for modern dating, I’m too sensitive!!! so I’m just gonna sit here and be gorgeous until my eventual life altering meet cute!!! — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 6, 2022

9.

I’m doing tech support on tinder what the fuck has happened to my life 😂 pic.twitter.com/OuTFOOBXVw — Luke Spray (@LucasSpray) June 28, 2022

10.

Why do men’s bios on dating apps state how they are into motorsport, the outdoors and fitness with a profile pic of them holding a fish or a dog? I want a man who says he wants to be active but then apathy intervenes with a photo of him eating cake whilst looking fed up. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) November 27, 2022

11.

Deleted all my dating apps pic.twitter.com/8BiZvXHle8 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 23, 2022

12.