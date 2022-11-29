Animals

Tiny dog versus massive snowman might be the cutest thing you see today

Poke Staff. Updated November 29th, 2022

When Alice the Jackapoo spotted a fine-looking stick, she wasn’t prepared to give up on it – despite the odds …and the cold.

Raymond Briggs didn’t see that one coming. Ten out of ten for effort to Alice.

The clip, which originally went viral back in 2021, has had almost two million views since being shared again, and people have had a lot to say about it.

The same determination must have been at play when this pair brought home their hard-won prize.

We just don’t deserve dogs.

READ MORE

A compilation of dogs who love very large sticks

Source @Yoda4ever Image Screengrab