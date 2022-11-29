Tiny dog versus massive snowman might be the cutest thing you see today

Animals

When Alice the Jackapoo spotted a fine-looking stick, she wasn’t prepared to give up on it – despite the odds …and the cold.

Raymond Briggs didn’t see that one coming. Ten out of ten for effort to Alice.

The clip, which originally went viral back in 2021, has had almost two million views since being shared again, and people have had a lot to say about it.

pic.twitter.com/ZqqIaHaweN — Tommy Boy Trader (@QuabbinR) November 28, 2022

can't tell if that's a big ass snowman or a small ass dog — Angel of Doomsday Banana (@OfDoomsday) November 28, 2022

someone give this dog a hand https://t.co/tiDBq9SEwD — The Ghost of GC (@gtconway3dg) November 28, 2022

I will bet $$ that this dog has a human name. Also why are small dogs like this? https://t.co/F6edXbvfvL — BombAssPeachie™️ Wimbush-Polk ‍♀️ (@OGJustPeachie) November 28, 2022

This made me laugh today. The sheer single-minded focus. The resolute determination. https://t.co/QMfXUeJGmQ — L.Dacre (@Elbow_Jumper) November 28, 2022

The same determination must have been at play when this pair brought home their hard-won prize.

We just don’t deserve dogs.

Source @Yoda4ever Image Screengrab