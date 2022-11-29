Comeback of the day

Celebrity

It’s not the first time – far from it – that Elon Musk has featured in our comebacks of the day (or week) since his $44bn purchase of Twitter.

But this might be our favourite yet, although we would say that, wouldn’t we.

Here’s what Musk had to say – on Twitter, obviously – after he claimed Apple had halted most of its advertising on his newly-acquired platform, and had threatened to remove it from its App Store.

And this was the only comeback in town, as shared by Redditor BelleAriel who said: ‘The absolute irony.’

Boom.

‘Attempting to publicly embarrass them will certainly bring Apple running back. Another great strategy.’

Photodan24

‘Isn’t elon the man baby who is crying and suspending accounts of people who call him out?’

lidocainedreams

‘He sounds so much like Trump now.’

greycubed

‘Apple choosing not to advertise on a dying platform without a return is a good business decision.

‘You buying a company with other peoples money and driving it’s profitability into the ground is a bad business decision.’

MikeinAustin

Source Reddit u/BelleAriel