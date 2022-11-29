Life

An American trolled Brits for their lack of freedoms and ended up schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2022

Never let it be said that there’s anything less than a very special relationship between the Britain and America.

And how better to sum up the uniquely close and supportive nature of this friendship than with this exchange that began with a Brit pointing out how rare it is to be murdered by a robber in your own home in the UK.

It prompted a not entirely sympathetic response from the other side of the Atlantic, a ‘carrying scissors in public’ troll that turned out not to be the last word that they thought it was.

Because, well, the research …

Mega ooof.

‘Muh freedums!!’ said beerbellybegone who shared it over on Reddit. And these are our favourite things people said about it.

“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry, because I always back up my rage with careful research and verifiable sources.”

-The Credible Hulk
Downtown-Arugula-479

‘Murdered by Links’
PixelmancerGames

‘Links to the Past has entered the chat.’
misspellted

‘Freedom is 100% subjective. I’d rather be able to walk my dog while legally drinking a beer on the sidewalk than walk my dog while legally carrying a handgun.’
engages

‘Don’t forget jaywalking, it’s so weird you’re not free to cross the street.’
limperbiscuit

‘That was so comprehensive I bet the guy he was replying to probably upvoted him.’
Slow_Yogurtcloset353

