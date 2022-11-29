An American trolled Brits for their lack of freedoms and ended up schooled into next year

Life

Never let it be said that there’s anything less than a very special relationship between the Britain and America.

And how better to sum up the uniquely close and supportive nature of this friendship than with this exchange that began with a Brit pointing out how rare it is to be murdered by a robber in your own home in the UK.

It prompted a not entirely sympathetic response from the other side of the Atlantic, a ‘carrying scissors in public’ troll that turned out not to be the last word that they thought it was.

Because, well, the research …

Mega ooof.

‘Muh freedums!!’ said beerbellybegone who shared it over on Reddit. And these are our favourite things people said about it.

“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry, because I always back up my rage with careful research and verifiable sources.” -The Credible Hulk

Downtown-Arugula-479 ‘Murdered by Links’

PixelmancerGames ‘Links to the Past has entered the chat.’

misspellted ‘Freedom is 100% subjective. I’d rather be able to walk my dog while legally drinking a beer on the sidewalk than walk my dog while legally carrying a handgun.’

engages ‘Don’t forget jaywalking, it’s so weird you’re not free to cross the street.’

limperbiscuit ‘That was so comprehensive I bet the guy he was replying to probably upvoted him.’

Slow_Yogurtcloset353

