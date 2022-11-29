17 favourite reactions to Elon Musk’s bedside table

Celebrity

Donald Trump may have decided not to return to Twitter, but Elon Musk has stepped up to fill the ‘Mindlessly tweeting accusations and bad memes at all hours of the day and night‘ gap like an absolute boss.

Prior to spending a day alienating Apple, he tweeted this picture of his carefully curated bedside table.

He wasn’t quite done.

In case you were in any way alarmed, neither gun is a working weapon, with one being from a video game and the other being the kind of replica sold in museum gift shops in the US.

He must have known that widespread mockery would follow, but, hey – attention’s attention.

1.

this image is like if you typed “divorced” into an AI art generator https://t.co/Tz6BYb5wsD — JP (@jpbrammer) November 28, 2022

2.

You'd have thought a billionaire could afford a coaster, cleaning lady and the therapy to not have the mental maturity of a teenage boy in his 50s. https://t.co/djbHOhWLhQ — @[email protected] ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 28, 2022

3.

Billions of dollars and he still can't buy a life. https://t.co/UwmwGurpu3 — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) November 28, 2022

4.

5.

You can take my extremely divorced dad energy from my cold dead hands pic.twitter.com/UybKgX4w9O — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 28, 2022

6.

[Drinking diet cokes in his underwear and pointing the gun at the mirror] “put the girl down joker” https://t.co/pWoZhhR6VB — John Kennedy (@FrazzleMyGimp) November 28, 2022

7.

imagine being this proud of being this thirsty for attention — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 28, 2022

8.

All that’s missing is the pump he uses to inflate his girlfriend — Tara “Not A Parody” Dublin Voted Blue (@taradublinrocks) November 28, 2022

9.