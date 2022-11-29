Celebrity

17 favourite reactions to Elon Musk’s bedside table

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 29th, 2022

Donald Trump may have decided not to return to Twitter, but Elon Musk has stepped up to fill the ‘Mindlessly tweeting accusations and bad memes at all hours of the day and night‘ gap like an absolute boss.

Prior to spending a day alienating Apple, he tweeted this picture of his carefully curated bedside table.

He wasn’t quite done.

In case you were in any way alarmed, neither gun is a working weapon, with one being from a video game and the other being the kind of replica sold in museum gift shops in the US.

He must have known that widespread mockery would follow, but, hey – attention’s attention.

