This attempt to give away a free sofa ended in the most infuriating fashion

Life

We always try to give away stuff we don’t want before we take it to the recycling tip (or chuck it away) but often it can feel like more trouble – a lot more trouble – than it’s worth.

And this is a classic case in point, someone who tried to give away a sofa for free and had the misfortunate of hearing from this entitled buyer. Or, more accurately, taker.

‘Just trying to give away a free Ikea couch,’ said geese_photographer over on Reddit.

Sofa, so bleedin’ awful.

‘Wait, if they’re offering $200 to ship, they can literally rent a truck. Idiot.’

TheFirstSophian

‘For cheaper too. Cost of U-Haul truck is like $20, gas and mileage would probably be no more that $80.’

Impressive_Teach9188

‘Planning to say they didn’t have 200 dollars when you showed up with the sofa. Free delivery.’

FranceBrun

‘That’s what my spouse thought.’

geese_photographer

“I said good day to you!”

trekkiegamer359

‘🔫 tell me to have a nice day again, I double dog dare you.’

Thunderhamz

‘Hit ‘em with the have a blessed day.’

elk69420

‘Bless your heart.’

trekkiegamer359

READ MORE

This idiot who interrupted someone’s wash got exactly what was coming to them and it’s peak satisfaction

Source Reddit u/geese_photographer