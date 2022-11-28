The ‘customer service’ takedown of this homophobic troll is an all-time classic
This fabulous takedown of a homophobic troll has just gone wildly viral again on Reddit and it’s an all-time classic.
‘Did him tasty,’ said subtlyanguish who shared it.
Simply delicious.
‘It’s because they are both just saying “hi hungry, I’m dad” as the kid slowly wastes away from hunger.’
Ill-Organization-719
READ MORE
This attempt to give away a free sofa ended in the most infuriating fashion
Source Reddit u/subtlyanguish